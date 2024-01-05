Learn how to identify trees in winter at Jan. 27 MDC virtual program

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Leaf shape isn’t the only way to tell one species of tree from another. There are several ways to tell trees apart and those methods come in handy at this time of year.

People who would like to learn more about how to identify trees in winter should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Winter Tree ID,” a free event from 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 27. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/197216

Identifying trees in winter can be a valuable skill. If you’re cutting firewood, clearing timber or doing a landscaping project; it’s good to know what trees you’re removing and what you’re leaving to grow on the landscape. Winter tree ID is not as daunting of a task as some may think. Bark texture, bark color, branch arrangement, and overall tree shape are some of the more obvious differences. At the Jan. 27 program, MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will discuss some of these characteristics that distinguish one tree from another.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, which is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, is currently closed for renovation, but staff are still providing public programs. People can stay informed about upcoming programs put on by Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.