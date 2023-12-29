Man Arrested in Southeast Shooting That Left a Man Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, D.C.

On November 4, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wound injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene, and, after all life-saving efforts failed, the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Towles of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Tremon Jackson of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23181500

