MPD Searching for Burglary II Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the suspect broke a window and entered an establishment in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. The suspect took property and fled the scene.

Anyone who has knowledge of this this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23208960

###

