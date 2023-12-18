Get tips on winter crappie fishing at Jan. 4 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just because winter is coming on doesn’t mean you have to put your crappie fishing gear away until next spring.

People can learn more about how to catch this popular sportfish during winter at the free virtual Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Fish: Crappie Fishing in the Winter Months.” This online program will be from 6:30-8 p.m. on Jan. 4. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196883

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will discuss some of the advanced techniques and strategies that will help anglers hook this popular sportfish. Topics will include

Fishing methods

Equipment

Lure selection and live bait options

Winter patterns for crappie

Breaking down a lake map to locate crappie

Using electronics to locate and catch crappie

Good locations for winter crappie fishing

Regulations

Participants must include a valid email address when registering for the Jan. 4 virtual program. A WebEx link will be sent to all registered participants 24 hours before the program. This program will not be recorded. For more information about this program, e-mail Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.