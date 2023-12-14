DNR enforcement actions, published 12/24/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Hancock County

Brice Aukes

Complete and submit a Phosphorus Index manure management plan and compliance fee; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Linn County

City of Ely

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, including the stormwater pollution prevention plan; cease all illegal discharges to a water of the state; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Linn County

Tricon General Construction, Inc.

Comply with all asbestos regulations during future renovation or construction projects; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Lyon County

Randy and Kyle Grooters dba Rock River Feedyards, Inc.

Develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that the manure storage structures and containment are operating correctly and not releasing manure; submit the SOP to the DNR and immediately implement upon approval; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Pottawattamie County

Golden Hills Phase II, LLC

Comply with all conditions of the applicable National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, including the stormwater pollution prevention plan; immediately update the stormwater pollution prevention plan to reflect the current site conditions; and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.