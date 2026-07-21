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[Jul 30] Program Planner 3 (Guest Services and Reservation System Manager)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Parks, Forests, and Preserves Bureau is seeking a driven, analytical, and highly collaborative professional to serve as our Guest Services and Reservation System Manager (Program Planner 3). If you are looking for a purposeful career where your daily work directly impacts the lives of millions of Iowans, this is your opportunity. In this role, you will become the heartbeat of Iowa's state park accessibility, ensuring that families across the state can seamlessly connect with nature, camp, and recreate. By joining our team, you will contribute directly to our shared mission to conserve and enhance our natural resources in cooperation with individuals and organizations, improving the quality of life in Iowa and ensuring a vibrant outdoor legacy for future generations. 

Job Number:       27-00160 

Location:             6200 Park Ave, Ste 200, Des Moines, IA 50321

Hours:                  Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM; some travel and weekends

Closing Date:      July 30th, 2026, 12:59 PM

For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Guest Services and Reservation System Manager | Job Details tab | Career Pages

Or visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa and search by job title.

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[Jul 30] Program Planner 3 (Guest Services and Reservation System Manager)

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