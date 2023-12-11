IDPH Accepting Applications for Suicide Prevention Grant
ILLINOIS, December 11 - One organization will receive $312,000 to develop training on identifying and helping at-risk youth
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is now accepting applications for a $312,000 suicide prevention grant. The federally-funded grant will fund a single organization to improve the ability of staffers in education, child welfare, and juvenile justice to identify, assess, and help young people who may be at risk for suicide.
"Many young people across Illinois are facing unprecedented challenges affecting their mental health and wellness," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Our current mental health crisis makes it critical for professionals to receive necessary training to spot warning signs and reduce the risk of suicide. We urge eligible organizations across Illinois to submit applications to provide this important suicide prevention training."
An organization will be awarded the grant to develop and implement several training programs, including: Assessing and Measuring Suicide Risk for clinical staff in child welfare and juvenile justice systems; Mental Health First Aid for staffers at institutions of higher learning; and Gatekeeper training to help security staff at juvenile justice facilities determine when to seek mental health interventions for young people in their care.