Signzy Partners with NayaOne to Revolutionize Digital Identity Verification for Financial Institutions
The integration solves industry-wide challenges of verifying new businesses and customers, client onboarding, AML screening and transaction monitoring processes
We are pleased to be able to partner with NayaOne, whose vision for innovation aligns with ours, and we are confident that their marketplace will be a catalyst for growth.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signzy, a leading AI-based digital onboarding and risk management solution provider for both retail and financial institutions, today announces its integration into NayaOne, a tech marketplace with access to over 400 fintech vendors and a Sandbox-as-a-Service provider for banks and financial institutions. In the dynamic landscape of banking product development, the partnership aims to revolutionize digital Identity Verification (IDV) for financial institutions by offering an affordable, global and integrated solution to address challenges faced.
— Ankit Ratan
The financial services industry is in need of a modern solution to combat industry-wide shortages in efficiently verifying new businesses and individual customers, client onboarding, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening and transaction monitoring processes. The collaboration between Signzy and NayaOne empowers clients to streamline user verification across various financial use cases on a unified platform across over 200 countries and jurisdictions. In turn, leveraging Signzy’s AI-powered solution with global IDV reduces time and costs associated with customer onboarding, and increases conversion rates while enhancing overall productivity with a competitive edge.
“At Signzy, we are dedicated to improving the financial services industry through our innovative AI-powered technology. This partnership will open additional avenues for us to continue uplifting banks and financial institutions with our leading industry solutions that enhance operations and mitigate risks in a time where cybersecurity is increasingly imperative,” said Ankit Ratan, CEO and Co-Founder at Signzy. “We are pleased to be able to partner with NayaOne, whose vision for innovation aligns with ours, and we are confident that their marketplace will be a catalyst for growth.”
Signzy was recently recognized by CB Insight’s Fintech 100 List and GamblingIQ’s Top 10 Digital Identity Providers rankings for achievements in fraud prevention and compliance. As an established partner in the financial services industry, the alignment with NayaOne will further address larger market issues related to the challenges faced by financial institutions in digital transformation. This includes enhanced security in Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), AML and fraud checks for all participants in the network with minimum friction and maximum conversion experience. Banks and financial institutions can now discover and evaluate Signzy within the marketplace, and build functional Proofs-of-Concept (PoC) via NayaOne’s digital sandbox within four to six weeks, rather than the traditional six to eight months, prior to onboarding.
“Exciting news as we welcome Signzy to the NayaOne network! At NayaOne, as we prioritize combating fraud, a top concern for the banks we collaborate with, our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions has been a key focus this year and into the next. In the face of evolving financial crime and technological advancements, it's imperative for banks to continually adapt to safeguard consumers. We look forward to partnering with Signzy to help banks simplify and elevate their fraud prevention efforts,” said Karan Jain, CEO at NayaOne.
About Signzy
Signzy is a leading global AI-powered digital onboarding provider that offers a wide range of solutions, helping businesses and financial institutions automate their customer onboarding, compliance and verification processes.
We help streamline onboarding processes, reduce the time and cost associated with manual processes and ensure that businesses are fully compliant with all regulations and industry standards. Signzy's solutions use advanced security measures to protect sensitive customer data, preventing fraud and cyber attacks.
At Signzy, we are dedicated to helping businesses digitize and automate their customer onboarding and verification processes, reducing onboarding and underwriting costs, while ensuring compliance, security and a positive customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.signzy.com/us/.
About NayaOne
NayaOne is a leading financial technology company focused on bringing financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem together to accelerate digital transformation and innovation in the financial services industry. NayaOne’s platform provides a single point of access to the latest fintech innovations and data, enabling financial institutions to stay ahead of the competition in a rapidly changing digital landscape.
In addition to the Tech Marketplace, banks and financial institutions can leverage NayaOne’s Sandbox-as-a-Service platform and synthetic data to build new financial products and services at scale and without compromising compliance or their customers’ or organization’s data safety. For more information, visit https://nayaone.com/.
Jackie Grose
5W PR
+16022810271 ext.
signzy@5wpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn