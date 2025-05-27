Smart Solution Partners with Signzy to Simplify Digital KYC and Onboarding for Banks and Credit Unions

Smart Solution and Signzy are joining forces to tackle cross-border compliance and identity verification challenges.

Smart Solution has teamed up with Signzy to streamline digital onboarding and compliance for financial institutions across Canada, Jamaica, and the Philippines.

Together with Signzy, we’re enabling financial institutions to streamline onboarding, mitigate risk, and deliver a superior experience to their customers and members.” — Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Solution , a leading core banking platform provider, has partnered with Signzy , a global digital identity verification and compliance technology company, to deliver seamless, secure, and customizable Know Your Customer (KYC) and digital onboarding experiences for financial institutions across international markets including the Caribbean, Canada, and the Philippines.Through this partnership, Smart Solution’s banking and credit union Client-Partners will gain access to Signzy’s One Touch KYC solution — designed to help financial institutions automate identity verification, meet compliance needs, and enhance user experience while reducing fraud risks.The One Touch KYC solution simplifies the KYC process by offering easy customization and integration with minimal dependency on technology or development teams. Product managers can design the KYC flow to meet their exact needs, supporting multiple languages and advanced features like Optical Character Recognition (OCR), biometric liveness detection (to prevent deepfake fraud), auto-capture, switch-to-mobile, and real-time feedback—all contributing to a modern, frictionless user experience.Smart Solution continues to advance its vision of delivering the powerful capabilities of its universal core banking platform through intuitive, 24/7 self-service digital channels. As part ofthis commitment, Smart Solution has integrated Signzy's One Touch platform into its latest digital onboarding solution.“With this integration, customers of our credit union and bank Client-Partners will now benefit from a seamless digital onboarding experience that incorporates advanced compliance and fraud prevention features,” said Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution.In a landscape crowded with KYC providers, Signzy differentiates itself by offering biometrics-enabled KYC processing with data residency in Canada—addressing critical compliance requirements. The platform also stands out for its speed, coverage, and cost-efficiency, making it ideal for financial institutions looking to scale digital onboarding while managing risk and compliance.“We’re excited to collaborate with Smart Solution to enable banks and credit unions in key markets like Canada, Jamaica, and the Philippines to simplify onboarding and strengthen compliance,” Saurin Parikh, VP of Sales at Signzy added. “Our combined offering delivers value to both institutions and their customers, creating a win-win scenario.”About Smart Solution:Founded in 1985, Smart Solution pioneered internet browser-based banking and continues to redefine financial technology for modern institutions. With a comprehensive ecosystem of digital banking, lending, and core processing solutions, the company empowers financial organizations worldwide through its tech-driven innovation, growth-focused strategies, and customer-centric approach.To learn more about this partnership, contact as at: productteam@smartsolution.comExplore how this solution can benefit your institution at: https://www.smartsolution.com/ About Signzy:Signzy empowers businesses worldwide to seamlessly verify, onboard, and monitor their customers with cutting-edge, innovative technology. Renowned for its efficiency, security, and compliance solutions, Signzy serves a diverse range of industries across the globe, enhancing the user experience while ensuring regulatory adherence. With a vast suite of over 340 robust APIs, available in 180 countries, Signzy offers tailored solutions that cater to the needs ofmodern startups and enterprises. Today, more than 500 businesses, including over 10 Fortune 30 companies, trust Signzy to streamline their operations and safeguard their customer interactions.For more information, visit: https://www.signzy.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.