Signzy and MagicPay Partner to Streamline Merchant Onboarding in Mexico

By integrating Signzy’s One Touch KYC and compliance solutions into our platform, we can onboard merchants more quickly while ensuring security and regulatory compliance.” — Rami Levi, Sales manager at MagicPay

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signzy , a global leader in AI-driven identity verification and compliance solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with MagicPay , a premier provider of payment processing solutions. This partnership will integrate Signzy’s APIs into MagicPay’s merchant onboarding platform to streamline KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know Your Business), and compliance processes.Mexico’s payment processing market is rapidly growing due to the increasing adoption of digital payments and e-commerce. Additionally, the rise of fintech’s in Mexico has led to growing demand for seamless, secure, and compliant payment solutions.This partnership aims to address these needs by enabling faster, more efficient merchant onboarding while ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. It will help reduce merchant onboarding time with automated KYC and KYB checks. Signzy’s AML (anti-money laundering) and fraud detection solutions will help MagicPay in compliance with regulatory guidelines.This collaboration will support small, medium, and large businesses by providing payment processing solutions. It will benefit businesses with physical locations in need of POS terminals and mobile payment options, as well as online retailers seeking secure payment gateways.Furthermore, the user interface (UI) is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate ensuring a seamless experience for customers. Additionally, the system integrates smoothly with MagicPay’s customer management and onboarding tools, providing a hassle-free experience when signing up or managing accounts. With this efficient onboarding process, MagicPay will be able to onboard a higher volume of merchants with minimal operational overhead.By employing Signzy’s One Touch KYC solution, MagicPay will significantly reduce onboarding time while enhancing security and preventing fraud. This will help MagicPay with liveness detection, face matching, front-end user interface, and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance. Signzy's Mexico-specific APIs, such as CURP and RFC, will also ensure adherence to local regulatory guidelines.Rami Levi, Sales manager at MagicPay commented on the partnership, saying “At MagicPay, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance our offerings and provide merchants with the best payment solutions. This collaboration enables us to better support our merchants and solidify our position as a leader in payment processing.”Saurin Parikh, VP of Sales at Signzy added: ”We are thrilled to partner with MagicPay to provide merchants in Mexico with a faster, safer, and more compliant onboarding experience. Our AI-powered solutions will ensure efficient onboarding while maintaining higher regulatory standards as digital payments continue to grow. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to expanding our presence in Mexico and delivering cutting-edge compliance solutions to businesses.”MagicPay offers comprehensive payment solutions, including secure credit card processing through advanced payment gateways. Their services cater to all types of merchants and include mobile credit card processing via smartphones or tablets, traditional retail merchant accounts, and an online Virtual Terminal for seamless transactions.This partnership positions Signzy as a key player in Mexico’s digital payments landscape while reinforcing MagicPay’s reputation as a trusted provider of secure and compliant payment processing solutions. By working together, both companies will enable more merchants to confidently accept digital payments, ultimately driving financial inclusion and fostering regional economic expansion.Signzy and MagicPay aim to set new standards in the payment processing industry by leveraging cutting-edge verification technology and regulatory expertise, encouraging long-term cooperation and innovation.About SignzySignzy is a leading provider of AI-powered digital identity verification and compliance solutions, helping businesses streamline KYC, AML, and fraud prevention processes. With a global presence, Signzy serves financial institutions, fintech companies, and enterprises across industries, ensuring secure and automated onboarding.About MagicPayEstablished in 2012, MagicPay Merchant Services has been providing merchant account services to thousands of merchants worldwide. Their credit card processing, ACH and eCheck solutions, along with our point-of-sale systems will support businesses in every step of the way, building a successful business environment.

