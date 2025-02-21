Signzy & ONEngine.ai Partner to Simplify Digital Identity Verification for Businesses

In an era where automation and compliance go hand in hand, our partnership with ONEngine.ai is a game-changer for enterprises seeking secure and efficient onboarding solutions.” — Saurin Parikh, VP of Sales at Signzy

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signzy , a global leader in AI-driven identity verification and compliance solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with ONEngine .ai, a leading no-code/low-code platform for workflow automation. This collaboration will integrate Signzy’s advanced KYC (Know Your Customer), ID verification, Business verification, vehicle verification and background verification APIs into ONEngine.ai’s ecosystem, enabling businesses to seamlessly verify identities and securely onboard employees, contractors, and gig workers with speed and efficiency.As the demand for automated and compliant onboarding solutions continues to rise, this partnership aims to provide ONEngine primarily focus on Facility Management, targeting independent service providers and businesses as our initial audience, with plans to expand into additional domains in the future—with a frictionless and secure digital verification process.The integration of Signzy’s technology will empower ONEngine.ai’s users with automated compliance and verification, including real-time checks of Social Security Numbers (SSNs), government-issued IDs, biometrics, and Employer Identification Numbers (EINs). This ensures businesses can onboard service providers efficiently while adhering to KYC and U.S. data protection regulations. The solution also minimizes fraud risks and offers scalability, enabling ONEngine.ai to expand its offerings into fintech, e-commerce, and logistics sectors.The partnership will deliver several key benefits:1. Automated Compliance & Verification: Real-time verification of SSNs, IDs, biometrics, and EINs to ensure regulatory adherence.2. Faster & Secure Onboarding: Efficient onboarding of employees, drivers, and contract workers with AI-driven background checks, reducing manual effort and enhancing security.3. Regulatory Adherence: Ensuring businesses comply with KYC, AML, and U.S. data protection regulations, minimizing fraud risks.4. Scalability: Enabling ONEngine.ai to expand its solutions into fintech, e-commerce, and logistics, offering seamless identity verification at scale.The digital identity verification and background screening market is witnessing rapid growth due to evolving compliance regulations and the increasing need for secure and automated KYC solutions. With the U.S. market seeing heightened demand for fraud prevention and data security, this partnership is set to redefine how enterprises onboard employees and contractors efficiently and securely.Commenting on the partnership, Saurin Parikh, VP of Sales at Signzy said, "By embedding Signzy’s AI-driven KYC and identity verification APIs into ONEngine’s no-code platform, we are ensuring that businesses can scale with confidence while maintaining the highest compliance standards.”Wayne Creel, CTO of ONEngine added: “This collaboration with Signzy allows us to offer our users a robust, secure, and compliant onboarding experience. By integrating Signzy’s advanced verification tools, we are empowering businesses to focus on growth while ensuring they meet regulatory requirements effortlessly.”Through this collaboration, Signzy aims to expand its footprint in the digital identity verification landscape globally, leveraging ONEngine.ai’s extensive network to drive the adoption of its compliance solutions across diverse industries. This partnership underscores Signzy’s commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and secure solutions that address the evolving needs of modern businesses.As businesses increasingly rely on automation to streamline operations, the integration of Signzy’s advanced verification tools into ONEngine.ai’s platform marks a significant step forward in the industry. This partnership not only enhances security and compliance but also paves the way for a more efficient and scalable future in digital identity verification.About SignzySignzy is a leading provider of AI-powered digital identity verification and compliance solutions, helping businesses streamline KYC, AML, and fraud prevention processes. With a global presence, Signzy serves financial institutions, fintech companies, and enterprises across industries, ensuring secure and automated onboarding.About ONEngine.aiONEngine.ai is a next-generation no-code/low-code automation platform that enables businesses to build and deploy digital workflows with ease. Focused on simplifying complex processes, ONEngine.ai empowers organizations across facility management, fintech, logistics, and e-commerce to automate operations and enhance efficiency.

