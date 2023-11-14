Signzy Named to the 2023 CB Insights’ Fintech 100 List
AI-powered digital onboarding provider recognized for achievements in fraud prevention and compliance
With a changing landscape, we are constantly adapting our technology infrastructure to redefine the speed, accuracy and experience of how financial institutions onboard customers and businesses.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CB Insights recently named Signzy to its sixth-annual Fintech 100 ranking (previously the Fintech 250) - showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies of 2023.
Working with over 250 financial institutions globally, Signzy is an international leader in providing innovative identity verification and fraud detection solutions to help businesses meet KYC, KYB and AML regulations. Trusted by a number of the largest financial and retail firms in the world such as Citi, HSBC, AmazonPay, SBI and Experian, Signzy continues to make tremendous commitments to help onboard millions of customers a day. With a no-code workflow builder, Signzy empowers a safe and seamless end-to-end customer journey to help clients supersede KPI goals through digital transformation.
“Representing 24 different countries across the globe, this year’s Fintech 100 is shaping the future of real-time payments, spend management automation, embedded finance and more,” said Chris Bendtsen, Lead Fintech Analyst, CB Insights. Together, they are not only increasing the pace of innovation, but launching new products and features to revolutionize the industry as a whole. I cannot wait to see what this cohort accomplishes next.”
“Signzy is thrilled to be acknowledged by CB Insights for our innovative achievements and milestones in fraud prevention and compliance,” said Ankit Ratan, CEO of Signzy. “With a changing landscape of business needs, we are constantly adapting and creating new nuances to our technology infrastructure to redefine the speed, accuracy and experience of how financial institutions onboard customers and businesses.”
Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 100 winners from a pool of over 19,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including equity funding, investor profiles, business relationships, R&D activity, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, proprietary Mosaic scores and Yardstiq transcripts - and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.
This past year, Signzy was granted a new patent for their revolutionary method in automated analysis of human behavior to determine fraudulent activity. Unlike traditional measures such as surveillance cameras and security guards, the new automated system overcomes the disadvantages of conventional security to provide a more effective way to enhance security and productivity while reducing monetary losses.
Signzy has achieved 10 million+ end customer and business onboardings every month at a success rate of 99%, reducing the speed to market from six months to three to four weeks.
Over the past year, Signzy has demonstrated why they were included in this list, growing their total clients from 413 in FY '22 to 542 in FY '23. Between this and growing product coverage with existing clients, there has been a significant increase in volume over the previous year, demonstrated in Signzy’s revenue growing from $3.9M in FY '22 to 7.1M in FY '23.
Quick facts on the 2023 Fintech 100:
Equity funding and deals: The Fintech 100 includes a mix of companies at different stages of maturity, product development, and funding. The cohort has raised nearly $22B in equity funding across 381 deals since 2019.
Unicorns: There are 31 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.
Global Reach: This year’s winners represent 24 different countries across the globe. Forty-three percent of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 12 winners, followed by Singapore with 7. Additionally, some emerging markets stand out with multiple winners this year. For example, India has 3 winners, while Indonesia and Egypt each have 2.
About CB Insights
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com or contact chris.orlando@cbinsights.com.
About Signzy
Signzy is a leading global AI-powered digital onboarding provider that offers a wide range of solutions, helping businesses and financial institutions automate their customer onboarding, compliance and verification processes.
We help streamline onboarding processes, reduce the time and cost associated with manual processes and ensure that businesses are fully compliant with all regulations and industry standards. Signzy's solutions use advanced security measures to protect sensitive customer data, preventing fraud and cyber attacks.
At Signzy, we are dedicated to helping businesses digitize and automate their customer onboarding and verification processes, reducing onboarding and underwriting costs, while ensuring compliance, security and a positive customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.signzy.com/us/.
