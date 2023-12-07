Wanted Suspect Apprehended for Homicide in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a wanted suspect has been apprehended for a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 1, 2023, in the 5100 block of Astor Place, Southeast.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Mannin Quarles, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 43-year-old Darrick Miles, of no fixed address, in Henderson, NC. Miles was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Miles will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, DC, where he will face charges.

