Odessa Taps Industry Veteran Bob Johnson to Grow Auto Finance Division
Cloud-first platform will apply equipment finance innovation to commercial auto leasing
The components-based technology Bob will manage for Odessa enables auto finance companies to process many different financial instruments and business units with different needs on one platform.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto finance is modernizing — fast. The latest sign? Odessa, the leading provider of technology solutions for asset finance, hired Robert Johnson to lead automotive finance globally.
— Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein
Robert, who previously was a Managing Director at EY, has more than 30 years’ experience supporting auto and equipment finance companies in developing and implementing core technologies.
Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan originations, contract management, and remarketing. Robert arrives as an increasing number of finance companies are innovating across all their business units to quickly adapt to changing consumer preferences. Consumers want a personal and fast buying, financing, and servicing experience. Finance companies require fully integrated, cloud and component-based platforms that serve a variety of financial products, including consumption-based and “as a service.”
“The technical foundation of auto finance is evolving from monolithic platforms and modules to components,” said Odessa CEO Eric Bernstein. “The components-based technology Bob will manage for Odessa enables auto finance companies to process many different financial instruments and business units with different needs on one platform, without having to conform to the old ways of doing business. We’re glad to have him, because he knows the needs of the auto finance industry.”
Before EY, Robert held various leadership positions with CEDAR CX Technologies, defi SOLUTIONS, and Alfa Financial Software in London.
“I joined Odessa because of the capabilities of its agile asset-based platform, and the company’s differentiated approach to customer relationships,” said Johnson. “The cloud-based, API-first platform provides total flexibility for customers to self-configure, integrate, and extend the platform to suit their needs. This technology and team are what the auto finance industry has been waiting for.”
Robert is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
About Odessa
Odessa is a software company exclusively focused on the leasing industry and the developers of the #1 platform dedicated to asset finance. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, Odessa’s leasing solutions and a workforce of 1,200+ power a diverse customer base of asset finance companies globally. Odessa provides a powerful, end-to-end, extensible solution for lease and loan origination and portfolio management. The Odessa Platform further provides rich feature sets, including low-code development, test automation, reporting, and business intelligence to ensure organizations can more effectively align business and IT objectives.
