Mississippi Rapper, Mac Tree, Issues "Honor Roll Challenge" to Rappers, Athletes, Politicians, Business Owners, etc.

Mississippi Rapper, Mac Tree, starts "Honor Roll Challenge" that'll recognize 3 students from Grenada High School for outstanding performance in the classroom.

Its time to change the narrative, step up and give some positive reinforcement to the kids who are handling their business in the classroom.” — Mac Tree

GRENADA, MISSISSIPPI, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, May 1st, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. CST (Central Standard Time) Mac Tree will go Live on Facebook, randomly draw the names of three (3) Honor Roll students who attend Grenada High School and announce the winners of the Honor Roll Challenge.

On Friday, April 28th, 2023, Mac Tree and his label, Minds of Billionaires Entertainment LLC. launched the “Honor Roll Challenge” on his official Instagram account in a post that challenged all rappers, professional athletes, politicians, community leaders and activists, business owners, and more to give back by donating money, gifts, etc. to Honor Roll students in their local community. The “Honor Roll Challenge” will recognize outstanding students for their performance in the classroom. The selected names will originate from students who made the third (3rd) nine (9) weeks Honor Roll list. Prizes will include a Sony PlayStation 5, $100.00 Hibbett Sports’ gift card and Minds of Billionaires Merchandise. Other Honor Roll students will also have opportunities to win cash, merch, posters, concert tickets, etc. by posting their grades on Instagram and TikTok by tagging @MacTree662 and using hashtags #HonorRollChallenge and #MacTree in the caption.

With Mississippi leading the country in poverty combined with a failing education system and high incarceration rates, Mac Tree is appealing to the greater Hip-Hop community and beyond through the “Honor Roll Challenge” to highlight the importance of getting a quality education while incentivizing students to excel in the classroom. Furthermore, Mississippi students are growing up in poverty and attending underfunded public schools where the legislature invests more resources in incarcerating inmates in state prisons than educating students in the classroom. Throughout America, especially in urban areas, senseless violence is occurring on the regular, therefore the purpose of the “Honor Roll Challenge” is to change the narrative, reward students for making good grades and create billionaire mindsets while preserving and elevating their futures in the world of education.

Mac Tree elaborates, “A community without opportunity, is a prison. And I’ve been trapped in both, literally. Now I’m free, focused and committed to being a part of the solution to the problems plaguing my community. This challenge is my way of not only positively impacting the lives of the children and youth in my hometown of Grenada, Mississippi, but also in other communities. With the support of celebrity rappers, athletes, business owners, community leaders and activists, bloggers and journalists in media, elected officials, and all in the education field we can work together to keep our kids educated and alive in the classroom and not dead in these streets.”

While on the verge of superstardom in the music industry, the self-proclaimed Ambassador of Mississippi is currently in the studio working on a new project which is tentatively scheduled to coincide with his Fall 2023 “Back to School” Pep Rally Tour. In the coming weeks, Mac Tree will also be releasing exclusive “Honor Roll Challenge” Merch with a portion of the proceeds being donated to support a range of educational programs in Mississippi. In 2022, Mac Tree and his indie label released “I’m Not A Role Model” EP which is available on all DSPs (digital streaming platforms). Blazing singles such as “Expensive,” “It’s Up” and “Out The Mud” appeared on the EP that featured production from multi-platinum producers, ATL Jacob and Drumma Boy.

For more information about the Honor Roll Challenge, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and all media requests, features, booking inquiries, etc. for Minds of Billionaires Entertainment LLC.’s Recording Artist, Mac Tree please e-mail a representative at paperboytree@gmail.com or call (662) 230-1454.

