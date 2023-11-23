Swizz Beatz Features In-Content Technology from Mirriad
New Visualizer “Runaway” Features On-Set and AI-Powered Integrations
This partnership made possible by Mirriad and Swizz Beatz Swizz is a pioneering example of the power of branded content and technology to tell stories.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad today announced a collaboration with Swizz Beatz to combine active product placement and virtual in-content advertising technology in the new visualizer “Runaway.” Through our Partnership with Black-owned diverse supplier Culture Creative, we were able to bring this project to life.
— Brendan McCafferty CEO at Culture Creative.
Mirriad helps brands connect with influential content creators, opening up new advertising opportunities that help brands reach key audiences with relevance while driving revenue to creators.
“Part of our mission at Mirriad is to uplift and empower cultural voices that are often overlooked by advertisers. We’re excited to partner with Swizz Beatz in leveraging innovative technology to drive DEI&B.” said Maria Teresa Hernandez, SVP of Brand Partnerships at Mirriad.
“Bringing together the top artists and athletes with brands to empower creatives and create culture is our ethos. This partnership made possible by Mirriad and Swizz Beatz Swizz is a pioneering example of the power of branded content and technology to tell stories” Brendan McCafferty CEO at Culture Creative.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.
Mark Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 646-265-7372
email us here