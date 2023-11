Ceremony for Launch of 25-acre Transit-Oriented Development

Public-private partnership to develop mixed-use Urban Village

NEW CARROLLTON, TX, USA, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: Ceremony and remarks from city, transportation, and business leadership as well as breaking ground to launch development. More information WHO: Steve Babick , Mayor, City of Carrollton Egbert Perry , Chairman of IntegralNadine Lee, CEO of Dallas Area Rapid TransitPaul Cirstina, CEO Denton County Transportation AuthorityHarry Lake, CEO KOA PartnersVicki Lundy Wilbon, President of Real Estate Integral GroupWHEN: Friday, December 8, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 AMWHERE: 2525 Blanton Road Carrollton, TX 75006WHY: EVIVA Trinity Mills is part of a 25-acre Transit Oriented Development of mixed-use. The project’s objectives include creating a sustainable, vibrant, livable mixed-use district with a variety of residential, commercial office, and retail uses along with a central public space that incorporates enhanced pedestrian amenities and supports transit ridership. The convenient location of EVIVA Trinity Mills allows commuters to easily access both the under-construction Silver Line, which connects Plano/Richardson/Addison to the DFW airport, and other transportation choices for those going between Denton and Dallas. Regional cycling and hiking trails are also connected to the site.HOW: Please RSVP at https://integral-online.com/trinity-mills/