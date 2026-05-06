Flagstaff Mountain RV Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flagstaff Mountain RV & Campground is excited to announce its official grand opening celebration, taking place on Saturday, May 9. The event will welcome the community to experience Flagstaff’s newest RV destination with an afternoon of food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities.Conveniently located near some of Northern Arizona’s most popular attractions, Flagstaff Mountain RV & Campground is an ideal home base for visitors attending Overland Expo West, celebrating Mother’s Day weekend outdoors, or exploring the region’s scenic destinations.The grand opening celebration is free and open to the public. It will take place Saturday, May 9, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and feature live entertainment and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere, showcasing a vibrant lineup of local business pop-ups and community partners. Guests can enjoy a variety of food and drink specials throughout the day, including sandwich specials by Jitters Lunchbox, happy hour pricing on select drinks, and discounted grab-and-go items.The celebration will also feature a raffle and giveaways, offering attendees the chance to win prizes such as:-Free nights at the campground-Market gift cards-Branded merchandise-Gift items from local business partnersIn addition to the food, entertainment, and activities, Flagstaff RV & Campground is offering a limited-time Grand Opening promotion of $89.95 per night (normally $160/night). For more information or to book, visit this link . For more information about Flagstaff Mountain RV & Campground, visit flagstaffmountainrv.com About Flagstaff Mountain RV & CampgroundLocally owned and operated, Flagstaff Mountain RV & Campground is redefining the RV experience in Northern Arizona. Steps from trails and minutes from Flagstaff’s best dining, breweries, and cultural spots, the park offers a peaceful, connected basecamp for adventurers, families, and roadtrippers. For more information, visit flagstaffmountainrv.com.

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