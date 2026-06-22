FITRADIO Named HYROX’s First Digital Training Music Partner, Launches Dedicated HYROX Training Station

The performance music platform built for training environments brings purpose-built programming to power your race — and every session leading up to it.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FITRADIO , the music streaming platform built specifically for fitness and athletic training, today announced a global multi-year partnership with HYROX , the world’s leading fitness racing series, as its first Digital Training Music Partner. As part of the agreement, FITRADIO has launched a dedicated HYROX station inside the FITRADIO app — delivering performance-driven music programming purpose-built for athletes training for HYROX competition worldwide.Coming off a record 2025/26 season with over 1.5 million racers, HYROX is already projecting 2 million competitors for 2026/27. This partnership allows FITRADIO to deliver its training-specific programming directly to this thriving community, as well as the three million athletes training in HYROX gyms worldwide.A Training Station Built for Race DayThe HYROX station inside FITRADIO is engineered to match the demands of HYROX-style training — high-intensity intervals, functional strength work, and endurance-based movement patterns that mirror the competition format. Unlike general-purpose streaming platforms, FITRADIO’s programming iscurated and sequenced to support performance output, not passive listening.“Music has a job to do in a training environment,” said Rusty Greene, CEO and Founder of FITRADIO. “It’s setting the tempo people move to, cueing the transitions, controlling how hard the room pushes. That’s not decoration — that’s load-bearing. The HYROX station was built with that in mind — to work as hard as the athletes using it.”The station is available now within the FITRADIO app — powered by professional DJs and producers who curate every mix and playlist for performance, and driven by FITRADIO’s AI music engine, which analyzes BPM, energy curves, vocal intensity, and build structure to match music to the specificdemands of each training modality.Two Performance Brands, One Training StandardFITRADIO and HYROX share a common foundation: both are built around the athlete, not the casual participant. Where most music technology was designed around personal taste and listening behavior, FITRADIO was built around the premise that in a training environment, music isn’t about preference — it’s about function.“General streaming platforms don’t know whether you’re lifting, running, or cooking dinner,” Greene says. “FITRADIO was built around function. In a training environment, the music has a job to do.”That specificity — matched to HYROX’s structured, high-performance training format — is the foundation of the partnership.As HYROX’s first Digital Training Music Partner, FITRADIO will be featured across HYROX’s global digital and marketing channels, including the official HYROX website and social media platforms worldwide. The partnership also includes collaborative content activations and athlete programming initiatives planned throughout the term of the agreement.About FITRADIOFITRADIO is the music streaming platform built for fitness and athletic training environments. Trusted by hundreds of the world’s leading fitness brands — including OrangeTheory Fitness, LA Fitness, Burn Boot Camp, F45 Training, Club Pilates, D1 Training, Club Studio, and hundreds more — FITRADIO delivers professionally curated, AI-powered music programming for gyms, studios, and athletes who train with purpose. FITRADIO is available on iOS, Android, and integrated across a growing network of fitness facilities worldwide. Press Play. Start Training. | fitradio.comAbout HYROXHYROX is the global sport of fitness racing and an ecosystem of events, training and coaching built around performance, participation and community. Combining 8 x 1 km runs with 8 functional workout stations, HYROX has created a standardised race format where professional athletes and everyday competitors compete in the same event. Founded in Germany in 2017, HYROX now hosts races across more than 30 countries worldwide, alongside a broader ecosystem that includes HYROX 365 training clubs and programming, HYROX YoungStars, ELITE 15 professional competition and HYROX. Performance for Every Body. | hyrox.com

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