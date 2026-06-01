Frederick Fisher Jewelers Celebrates Grand Opening of Glendale Showroom

June 6 Celebration Includes 25% Off Storewide and a Special Diamond Giveaway

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frederick Fisher Jewelers , a family-owned fine jewelry brand known for exceptional craftsmanship and enduring design, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest showroom in Glendale. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth across Arizona.Known for its custom engagement rings and deeply personal, relationship-driven approach, Frederick Fisher Jewelers has built its reputation in Northern Arizona for delivering what clients often describe as a “small-town feel, luxury experience.” The new Glendale location brings that signature philosophy to the West Valley, offering a refined yet approachable alternative to traditional jewelry retail.“Our business has always been about people and the moments that matter most to them,” said Ryan Terhaar. “This expansion allows us to bring that same level of care, trust, and craftsmanship to a new community, while staying true to who we are.”To celebrate the grand opening of its newest Glendale showroom, Frederick Fisher Jewelers will host a special in-store celebration on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring 25% off storewide and giveaway opportunities throughout the day. Guests will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a 1 Carat Lab-Grown Diamond or a Citizen Eco-Drive watch, with one entry per guest and no purchase necessary to participate. The celebration will continue that evening with “Bubbles & Bling,” an exclusive event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., where guests can enjoy champagne, wine, catered food, live music, and an elevated jewelry shopping experience.The Glendale showroom is designed to reflect the company’s client-first philosophy, welcoming guests into a space where engagement rings, custom designs, and milestone pieces are explored through guided, hands-on consultations. Rather than a transactional environment, customers are invited into a collaborative process that prioritizes education and lasting value.With this new location, Frederick Fisher Jewelers continues to redefine what a modern jewelry experience should be. For more information about Frederick Jewelers or the grand opening giveaway, visit ffjewelers.com/glendale About Frederick Fisher JewelersFounded in 1980, Frederick Fisher Jewelers is Flagstaff’s locally owned, family-operated jeweler, now expanding its legacy to the West Valley through its Glendale location. They are known for their personalized service, expert craftsmanship, and commitment to treating every customer like family. From custom designs to repairs and appraisals, Frederick Fisher Jewelers helps customers celebrate life’s most meaningful milestones with care and integrity.

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