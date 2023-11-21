Former Teacher Arrested After Sexually Abusing Student in 2014

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in a Sexual Abuse of a Secondary Education Student.

Between January 1, 2014, and May 31, 2014, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with the minor victim, who had not yet reached the age of 18. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the suspect had moved out of the country.

On November 16, 2023, MPD was alerted that the suspect was back in the country. The following day, November 17, the DC Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On November 19, 2023, pursuant a DC Superior Court warrant the US Customs and Border Protection agency at Baltimore Washington International Airport arrested 56-year-old Mark Anthony Williams, of Fairfax, VA, as he was attempting to again leave the country. He is charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Secondary Education Student and awaits extradition to DC from the State of Maryland.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 18175300

###