5 Tips to Gobble Up for a Safe Thanksgiving

The kitchen is the heart of your Thanksgiving, but it’s also a common place for accidents. From 2017-2019 , the average number of reported residential building fires on Thanksgiving Day was more than double the average number of fires in residential buildings on all other days. Cooking was the leading cause of all Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings. Cooking fires in residential buildings also occurred more often on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

Keep safety front and center and follow these guidelines when cooking:

Never leave your pan unattended.

Keep a fire extinguisher on hand.

Keep flammable items away from the stove.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove so no one can bump them or pull them over.

Keep a pan lid or baking sheet nearby so you can cover the pan if it catches on fire.

For additional tips, visit the U.S. Fire Administration’s Cooking Fire Safety webpage .