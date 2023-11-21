Brightpoint AI Wins 2023 Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business
Brightpoint AI a global provider of AI Solutions has won Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business in the Women-Run Workplace of the Year category.
We are incredibly proud to receive the Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business. At Brightpoint AI, we believe that diversity and inclusion are key to driving innovation and success.”CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightpoint AI, a global leader in AI solutions and services, has been recognized for its commitment to promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace. The company has been awarded the Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business in the Women-Run Workplace of the Year 2023 category. This prestigious award celebrates the achievements of female entrepreneurs, executives, and employees who have made significant contributions to their respective industries.
— Dr. Dipika Mirpuri
The Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business is a highly coveted honor that recognizes companies for their efforts in creating a supportive and inclusive work environment for women. Brightpoint AI has been recognized for its dedication to promoting gender diversity and empowering women in the workplace. The company's commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and equality has been instrumental in its success and growth.
"We are incredibly proud to receive the Silver Stevie® Award for Women in Business," said Dr. Dipika Mirpuri, CEO of Brightpoint AI. "At Brightpoint AI, we believe that diversity and inclusion are key to driving innovation and success. This award is a testament to our commitment to creating a workplace where women can thrive and reach their full potential. We will continue to champion gender diversity and equality in the workplace and beyond."
In August 2023, Brightpoint AI also won the Bronze Stevie® Award for Tech Startup of the Year.
Brightpoint AI's recognition as a Stevie® Award winner highlights the company's dedication to promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace. The company's commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment for women has not only led to this prestigious award but has also contributed to its overall success. Brightpoint AI will continue to lead the way in promoting gender diversity and empowering women in the business world.
Maggie Miller, Stevie Awards president, shared, "Celebrating its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received exceptional nominations from women across diverse organizations in 26 nations. Winning a Stevie Award holds great significance for women, influencing their careers and organizations. Congratulations to all Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their remarkable achievements."
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognizes the accomplishments of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and their companies globally, earning acclaim as the premier business award worldwide. With over 1,600 entries in 100+ categories, winners were determined by the scores of 200+ global business professionals on six juries.
