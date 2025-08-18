Navin Mirpuri | Brightpoint Infotech

Brightpoint Infotech President & Co-Founder Navin Mirpuri Wins Stevie® Award for Executive Excellence at the 2025 International Business Awards®

"This award is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our shared commitment to helping enterprises harness the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AI to achieve real business outcomes” — Navin Mirpuri

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brightpoint Infotech proudly announces that its President & Co-Founder, Navin Mirpuri , has been honored with a StevieAward in the category Best Entrepreneur – Computer Software at the prestigious 2025 International Business AwardsThis recognition celebrates Navin Mirpuri’s exceptional leadership in transforming enterprises worldwide through Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AI-powered solutions . Under his direction, Brightpoint Infotech has rapidly expanded its global footprint, delivering cutting-edge ERP, CRM, and AI solutions & services that drive operational efficiency and empower digital transformation for clients across multiple industries.The Stevie International Business Awards, now in its 22nd year, are the world’s premier business recognition program, honoring achievements from organizations and individuals in over 78 nations. Winners were selected by more than 250 executives worldwide, representing a broad spectrum of industries."This award is a testament to the incredible work of our team and our shared commitment to helping enterprises harness the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AI to achieve real business outcomes," said Navin Mirpuri. "It’s an honor to be recognized alongside such outstanding innovators and leaders from around the globe."Brightpoint Infotech’s achievements under Navin Mirpuri’s leadership include:• Delivering end-to-end Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP & CRM implementations for mid-sized and large enterprises.• Integrating AI-driven analytics to empower smarter decision-making.• Expanding operations across North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.The 2025 StevieAward further solidifies Brightpoint Infotech’s position as a trusted global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Solution partner for digital transformation, combining technical expertise with a results-driven approach.About Brightpoint InfotechBrightpoint Infotech is a global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Solution Partner specializing in ERP & CRM, Power Platform, and AI integration. With offices across multiple continents, Brightpoint delivers scalable technology solutions that enable clients to optimize operations, improve customer engagement, and achieve strategic growth.About the StevieAwardsThe StevieAwards are conferred in eight programs, including The International Business Awards, which receives more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA

