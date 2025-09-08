Brightpoint AI to Showcase Next-Gen AI Solutions at Community Summit NA 2025 in Orlando, Florida

Brightpoint AI | Community Summit 2025

Brightpoint AI is thrilled to announce its participation at Community Summit NA 2025, the largest independent Microsoft Business Applications user conference

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, Brightpoint AI is bringing a wave of innovation to the Summit floor. Attendees can explore our latest AI-powered solutions and services designed to supercharge Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power BI experiences—empowering businesses to move faster, smarter, and sharper.A key highlight at this year’s Summit will be DefectGuard , Brightpoint AI’s cutting-edge computer vision solution for defect and object detection. Built to transform manufacturing, textile, automotive, plastics, steel, food & beverage, and packaging industries, DefectGuard leverages deep learning to identify defects in real time, reduce waste, enhance product quality, and streamline quality control processes. With AI-driven insights, companies can minimize downtime, improve safety, and boost efficiency across production lines.Community Summit NA 2025 is the place to be for anyone looking to level up on Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and Fabric. With 500+ speakers and over 700+ sessions, it’s where Microsoft experts, power users, and business leaders come together to share the hacks, how-to’s, and insider knowledge that transform organizations.Don’t Miss Navin Mirpuri Live On StagePresident & Co-Founder of Brightpoint Infotech, Navin Mirpuri, will deliver high-impact speaker sessions including:• Streamlining Vendor Invoice Matching with Copilot in Dynamics 365 Finance• Transforming Finance with Business Performance Planning in Dynamics 365“Community Summit is not just a conference—it’s where innovation meets real-world impact. We’re excited to connect with the Microsoft community and show how Brightpoint AI can redefine productivity with AI,” said Navin Mirpuri.From AI-powered defect detection in manufacturing to intelligent financial planning, Brightpoint AI is on a mission to help companies unlock new efficiencies and stay ahead in the digital-first era.Stop by Booth 306 to experience live demos of DefectGuard, network with our experts, and discover how Brightpoint AI is shaping the future of work.October 19–23, 2025, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

