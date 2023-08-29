BRIGHTPOINT AI, A LEADING AI SOLUTIONS PROVIDER WINS STEVIE® AWARD IN 2023 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®
Brightpoint AI was named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year - Services category in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®.CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightpoint AI won in the Bronze category for Tech Startup of the Year- Services.
Dipika Mirpuri, CEO of Brightpoint AI, expressed her elation and appreciation, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized as the Tech Startup of the Year in the Services category at the Stevie International Business Awards. This award is a testimony to the dedication and innovative spirit of our team at Brightpoint AI. We are committed to leveraging AI technology to transform industries and provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve and making a positive impact on businesses worldwide. The company's focus on industry-specific expertise and advanced AI capabilities has positioned it as a leading player in the AI landscape".
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.
“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”
About Brightpoint AI
Brightpoint AI, is a leading provider of tailored Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services. Our expertise is finely tuned to cater to the distinct demands of industries such as Manufacturing, Higher Education, Agriculture Smart Cities, Nonprofit, Distribution, and Retail.
At Brightpoint AI, we recognize the revolutionary potential of AI and its ability to reshape business operations. Armed with a team of seasoned AI experts and adept data scientists, we harness cutting-edge technologies to craft AI solutions that drive cost reduction, operational efficiency, and heightened customer satisfaction.
From consultation and strategic planning to seamless implementation and ongoing support, our end-to-end AI services ensure holistic client satisfaction. Our bespoke solutions are meticulously tailored to address the distinct challenges and opportunities that each industry presents. Our team collaborates closely with global clients, immersing ourselves in their requirements to develop innovative solutions that enable them to stay a step ahead in the competitive landscape.
Capabilities
• Artificial Intelligence
• Computer Vision
• IoT
• NLP
• Machine Learning
• Robotic Process Automation
Solutions Offering
• Document Parsing
• Document Searcher
• Form Extractor
• Resume Scorer
• AI Chatbot
• Applicant Tracking System
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.
Premjit Waseer
Brightpoint Infotech
