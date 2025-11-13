Brightpoint Infotech Recognized as a Finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

Brightpoint Infotech | Microsoft Partner of the Year 2025

Brightpoint Infotech recognized as a 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist for empowering Nonprofits with Dynamics 365 Business Central solutions.

We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft as a finalist. Our mission is to empower organizations to achieve greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency through technology.” — Navin Mirpuri

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brightpoint Infotech today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award in the Business Central for Nonprofits category. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.“We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft as a finalist in the Business Central for Nonprofits category,” said Navin Mirpuri , President of Brightpoint Infotech. “At Brightpoint, our mission is to empower nonprofit organizations to achieve greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency through technology. Our work with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central helps nonprofits manage their finances, grants, and programs more effectively — allowing them to focus more on their mission impact.”The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovations over the past year. Awards were presented across multiple categories, with honorees selected from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Brightpoint Infotech was recognized for providing exceptional solutions and services in the Business Central for Nonprofits category.Brightpoint Infotech was acknowledged by Microsoft for helping nonprofits streamline operations, simplify reporting, and strengthen donor and grant management through the innovative use of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP.“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver innovative solutions that redefine the boundaries of possibility. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are being announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18–21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner BlogThe complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists About Brightpoint InfotechBrightpoint Infotech is a global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Solution Partner specializing in ERP & CRM, Power Platform, and AI integration. With offices across multiple continents, Brightpoint delivers scalable technology solutions that enable clients to optimize operations, improve customer engagement, and achieve strategic growth.

