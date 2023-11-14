Submit Release
Mentored archery deer hunt returns to Kickapoo State Recreation Area

ILLINOIS, November 14 - Applications accepted through Nov. 27

 

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host a mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area in Vermilion County Dec. 12 through Jan. 7.

 

Hunters who wish to apply must have less than three years' prior deer hunting experience and not been successfully drawn in the mentored deer hunt program previously. This information will be verified by IDNR license records and past mentored hunt lottery results.

 

A lottery of applicants to assign blinds will be conducted following the close of the application period, and all successful applicants will be contacted by an IDNR hunter heritage biologist with blind and hunt period assignments. Hunting slots will be allocated between youth and adult applicants equally. This year's hunting periods are:

 

                Week 1: Dec. 12-17, 2023

                Week 2: Dec. 19-24, 2023

                Week 3: Dec. 26-31, 2023

                Week 4: Jan. 2-7, 2024

 

Hunters will be limited to taking one deer and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult mentor who can assist and advise them during the hunt. All accompanying mentors must be at least 21 years old and have a current Illinois hunting license. A free, site-issued windshield card will also be required. Hunters must provide their own mentor and archery equipment (fixed-location ground blinds will be provided).

 

To apply, fill out an application online. Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 27, 2023.

