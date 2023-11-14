Communication with FEMA is a Two-Way Street

CHICAGO –The closing of Disaster Recovery Centers does not signal the end of FEMA’s involvement in Illinois’ disaster recovery. You can still get your questions answered and clear explanations of the disaster process by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, where multilingual operators stand ready to assist you. If you prefer, you can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA app on your smart device.

As of November 7, FEMA has approved $273.3 million in grants for individual and household assistance to eligible residents of Cook County who suffered losses because of the June 29 – July 2 storms and flooding. For its part, the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $92.3 million in low-interest business loans to homeowners, renters, and businesses to assist eligible survivors on the way to their pre-disaster status.

With so much riding on having the correct information, it is important that FEMA be able to contact you. Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may appear to come from unidentified numbers. Please make sure that FEMA has your current contact information. If there are changes in your telephone number, current mailing address, banking, or insurance information, please let FEMA know so we can update your file.

You can update your contact information in the same ways you can get your questions answered:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov .

Use the FEMA app for smart devices.

Call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The toll-free numbers are open from 6 a.m. to midnight local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

When calling you, FEMA specialists will have your FEMA registration number, telephone number and address of the damaged property. They may ask you for the first four digits of your FEMA registration number. They will not ask for money; there is no charge to apply for FEMA assistance. If you are suspicious about a caller, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) to verify that FEMA is trying to reach you. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

While the application period for new registrations closed October 30, FEMA will continue to process appeals and assist applicants with questions.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit https://fema.gov/disaster/4728.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).