Test of SaskAlert Planned for Tomorrow

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 14, 2023

At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will conduct a test of the SaskAlert system. The alert will appear on television, radio, compatible mobile devices and the SaskAlert app.

SaskAlert provides critical information on emergencies in real time, so people in Saskatchewan can take action to protect themselves and their community.

"SaskAlert is tested twice a year to strengthen public safety in times of an emergency or disaster," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "These tests ensure that urgent and lifesaving warnings are distributed to the public by emergency management officials, including the SPSA, as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The public is encouraged to download the SaskAlert app and to check their device compatibility on their mobile service provider's website. They can also ensure that their device has the latest software update installed.

SaskAlert has issued 630 emergency alert messages in 2023 thus far; 594 of those alerts were weather-related.

For more information, visit saskalert.ca or contact your telecommunications provider.

