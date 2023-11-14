The Imaginarium Taps Data Pioneer Mark Dye, former 6Sense and Bombora CSO and Bizo Co-Founder, as Chief Strategy Officer
The data innovator will serve as the first CSO for the specialty B2B agency
The Imaginarium serves a huge need in the B2B Industry. We fill that gap using our unique consultative framework, ‘Educate, Implement, Execute,’ which allows us to develop a powerful ABM system...”BOSTON, MASS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, specialist B2B marketing agency The Imaginarium, announced that Mark Dye has joined the company as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Dye joins The Imaginarium after co-founding Bizo (the industry’s first B2B Audience Platform) and working as the Chief Strategy Officer at both 6Sense and Bombora, respectively. Dye is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and creative thinkers in the B2B ecosystem. He will be tasked with building The Imaginarium’s B2B client set and leading The Imaginarium Network, a group of best-in-class B2B platforms, data providers, and service partners who are crucial to creating a modern B2B marketing system.
“During the years I worked with Mark at Bombora, I was amazed by his bias to action, ability to understand the complex data marketplace, and innate creativity,” said Scott Stedman, The Imaginarium’s CEO and Founder. “His capacity for mentorship and empathetic leadership are second to none, and those traits are critical in a culture like ours.”
The Imaginarium was founded by Scott Stedman, who previously served on the leadership teams of global agency groups such as MDC Partners (now part of Stagwell), Havas, and Arnold Worldwide. He also founded and sold Northside Media Group, hailed by TechCrunch as a “Media and events mini-empire,” and is a co-founder of TOURISTS, which was recently voted the #1 boutique hotel worldwide.
“I’m excited to join this high-performance leadership team. The Imaginarium serves a huge need in the B2B Industry,” said Dye. “We fill that gap using our unique consultative framework, ‘Educate, Implement, Execute,’ which allows us to develop a powerful ABM system for our clients.”
B2B CMOs are facing some of the industry’s most daunting challenges to date, including a paralyzing amount of noise in the marketplace. The Imaginarium allows CMO clients to develop and operate an Account-Based Marketing system that clearly articulates goals that get stakeholder buy-in, implements the best technology and processes to succeed, and executes an omnichannel plan to scale performance.
TIME’s COO, Mark Howard, notes, “I’ve worked with Mark Dye for the last decade, and he’s always brought deep knowledge of data to help untangle the complexities of how people make important buying decisions. The Imaginarium is a perfect perch for Mark to continue transforming the B2B marketing ecosystem.”
The Imaginarium believes that the next chapter of the ad tech/martech industry is about preserving data privacy in the cookieless future while still providing clients with transformative results. Mark’s role as a leader in the data sector brings that expertise to Imaginarium clients.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of a company that has developed a next-gen approach that benefits all the players in the ecosystem while driving compelling results for clients,” said Dye. “The Imaginarium is an agency on a mission.”
About The Imaginarium
The Imaginarium delivers transformational growth to B2B brands using the superpowers of Account-Based and Digital Marketing. Our deep expertise and best-in-class network of platform, data, and service partners allow us to build and execute an Account-Based Marketing system that unifies omnichannel analytics and drives success.
For more information, please visit: https://www.imaginarium.agency
