Alliant Partners with StackAdapt, Giving Self-serve Programmatic Advertisers Access to Audience-First Data
Data-driven audience company offers seamless access to more than 2,000 audiencesBREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading data-driven audience company, today announced that it has partnered with StackAdapt, a premier platform for programmatic activations, to give advertisers seamless and efficient activation of all available Alliant audience segments within StackAdapt’s demand-side platform (DSP).
Through this strategic partnership, StackAdapt’s advertiser clients can now activate more than 2,000 of Alliant’s syndicated U.S. audiences for privacy-compliant targeting across channels, with a specific focus on the retail, CPG, and travel verticals.
“The very way that advertisers target and measure their campaigns is evolving at a rapid pace, and it’s critical that advertisers experience ease and accessibility when activating audiences to deliver campaign success,” said Matt Frattaroli, VP, Digital Platform & Agency Partnerships, Alliant. “At Alliant, we’ve built our audiences around offline data and PII-based deterministic identity that will endure after cookie deprecation. As demand for our segments grows, it’s important that we work with highly rated DSPs like StackAdapt to maintain seamless access to these audiences for our agency and brand partners.”
Alliant’s portfolio of people-based audience solutions helps brands turn their first-party data into actionable audiences for effective, high-performing ad campaigns across digital and offline channels.
“It’s much easier for brands and agencies to deliver high-performing campaigns when they have access to high-quality data, and that will never change,” said Denis Loboda, Director of Data Solutions, StackAdapt. “Alliant has built its widely respected business around unique, on-demand audiences sourced from a wealth of purchase data. Offering access to these audiences ensures that our ad-buying clients can continue to find success now, and into the future.”
StackAdapt stands as a leading multi-channel programmatic advertising platform, empowering brands and agencies to customize strategies across the entire conversion funnel. With a wealth of digital expertise and specialized support across verticals including B2B, finance, government, retail, travel, and sensitive category use cases, StackAdapt caters to the diverse needs of today’s advertisers. Beyond activation, their comprehensive product suites facilitate strategic planning, robust analytics, and deeper API integrations into enterprise systems. This commitment to excellence is underscored by StackAdapt's consistent top-ranking status as the premier DSP for customer satisfaction and performance on G2.
About Alliant
Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one. Alliant continually validates people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.
About StackAdapt
StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest performing and easiest to use platform. For further information, visit http://www.stackadapt.com/.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
rcherecwich@witstrategy.com