Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,814 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 189 Printer's Number 1212

PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - experience pregnancy loss or infant death than white or Hispanic

parents, and these disparities are likely the result of lower

quality of maternal health care, socioeconomic factors and

structural racism; and

WHEREAS, The loss of a pregnancy or death of an infant are

deeply painful experiences which can affect families long after

the loss, and many parents endure these losses silently and

without the support of their workplace or larger community; and

WHEREAS, People who have experienced pregnancy loss or infant

loss should have ample opportunity to grieve, including the

ability to take bereavement leave from work; and

WHEREAS, A public that is informed and educated about

pregnancy and infant loss can better learn how to respond with

compassion to affected individuals and families; and

WHEREAS, Professionals who may engage with individuals

following pregnancy loss or infant loss, such as physicians,

clergy, emergency medical technicians, funeral directors, police

officers, public health nurses, educators and employers can

better serve families if they are better educated about these

experiences; and

WHEREAS, In 1988, the month of October was officially

proclaimed as "National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness

Month" to recognize the grief of families, remember all the

pregnancies and infants lost and increase awareness about these

issues; and

WHEREAS, Many organizations continue to recognize pregnancy

and infant loss during the month of October; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of October 2023

as "Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

20230SR0189PN1212 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

You just read:

Senate Resolution 189 Printer's Number 1212

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more