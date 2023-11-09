Senate Bill 963 Printer's Number 1214
PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1214
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
963
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, VOGEL, DUSH AND PENNYCUICK,
NOVEMBER 9, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, NOVEMBER 9, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
distilleries, wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire
and transporters for hire, further providing for limited
wineries.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 505.2(a) of the act of April 12, 1951
(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended by adding
a clause to read:
Section 505.2. Limited Wineries.--(a) In the interest of
promoting tourism and recreational development in Pennsylvania,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26