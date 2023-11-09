Senate Bill 965 Printer's Number 1215
PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - primary use of assisting the ordering health care professional
and treating care team to diagnose and treat the beneficiary and
shall be subject to the requirements applicable to protected
health information as specified in the Health Insurance
Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (Public Law 104-191,
110 Stat. 1936) and the Health Information Technology for
Economic and Clinical Health Act (Public Law 111-5, 123 Stat.
226-279 and 467-496) and the attendant regulations including,
but not limited to, the Health Information Portability Act
Privacy Rule as promulgated at 45 CFR Pt. 160 (relating to
general administrative requirements) and 45 CFR Pt. 164 Subpts.
A (relating to general provisions) and E (relating to privacy of
individually identifiable health information).
(f) Genetic data generated from rapid whole genome
sequencing covered under this section may be used in scientific
research if consent for such use of the data is expressly given
by the beneficiary or the beneficiary's legal guardian, in the
case of a minor. The beneficiary, or the beneficiary's health
care provider with the beneficiary's consent or consent of
beneficiary's legal guardian, may request access to the results
of the testing covered under this section for use in other
clinical settings. A health care provider may only charge a de
minimis fee to the beneficiary based on the direct costs of
producing the results in a format usable in other clinical
settings. A beneficiary or beneficiary's legal guardian, in the
case of a minor, shall have the right to rescind the original
consent to the use of the data in scientific research at any
time and upon receipt of a written revocation of the consent the
health care provider or other entity using the data shall cease
use and expunge the data from any data repository where it is
