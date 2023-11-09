Senate Resolution 197 Printer's Number 1218
PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1218
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
197
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, SAVAL, SCHWANK, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI,
BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA AND MILLER,
NOVEMBER 9, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, NOVEMBER 9, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Biden administration to immediately call for and
facilitate deescalation and promote a just and lasting peace
and promptly send and facilitate continuous humanitarian
assistance into Gaza.
WHEREAS, Respect for human dignity is necessary in peace and
war; and
WHEREAS, The senseless attacks committed by Hamas are
horrific; and
WHEREAS, The taking of hostages has endangered Israelis,
Palestinians and Americans abroad; and
WHEREAS, Food, water, medicine and electricity have been
denied to Gaza; and
WHEREAS, Between October 7 and October 19, 2023, armed
violence has claimed the lives of more than 3,700 Palestinians
and more than 1,400 Israelis, as well as several Americans, and
wounded thousands more; and
WHEREAS, The bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital on October 17
resulted in an estimated minimum of 500 fatalities; and
