Senate Resolution 197 Printer's Number 1218

PENNSYLVANIA, November 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1218

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

197

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, SAVAL, SCHWANK, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI,

BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA AND MILLER,

NOVEMBER 9, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, NOVEMBER 9, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Biden administration to immediately call for and

facilitate deescalation and promote a just and lasting peace

and promptly send and facilitate continuous humanitarian

assistance into Gaza.

WHEREAS, Respect for human dignity is necessary in peace and

war; and

WHEREAS, The senseless attacks committed by Hamas are

horrific; and

WHEREAS, The taking of hostages has endangered Israelis,

Palestinians and Americans abroad; and

WHEREAS, Food, water, medicine and electricity have been

denied to Gaza; and

WHEREAS, Between October 7 and October 19, 2023, armed

violence has claimed the lives of more than 3,700 Palestinians

and more than 1,400 Israelis, as well as several Americans, and

wounded thousands more; and

WHEREAS, The bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital on October 17

resulted in an estimated minimum of 500 fatalities; and

