- Workforce Services Hosts Apprenticeship Showcase and Job Fair Nov. 14

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 9, 2023) – To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting its annual Apprenticeship Showcase and Job Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Tower at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Job seekers, educators, parents and youth interested in learning more about apprenticeships can meet with nearly 50 Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors during the fair.

“With hundreds of apprenticeship programs and thousands of apprentices in Utah, we are excited to see continued growth,” said Melisa Stark, Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs. “We’ve added a variety of new apprenticeship programs over the last year and are looking forward to expanding more next year.”

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career. They combine on-the-job training with classroom instruction, giving apprentices practical experience with little or no college debt. Apprentices receive incremental wage increases and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

“The Department of Workforce Service is committed to helping Utah employers find creative solutions to fill their workforce needs,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “Apprenticeships are an excellent strategy for building a pipeline of highly skilled workers while reducing employee turnover and improving the employer’s bottom line.”

In Utah, job seekers can find apprenticeship opportunities in automotive, construction, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and more. To learn more visit apprenticeship.utah.gov.

National Apprenticeship Week Events in Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox declared Nov. 13-19 National Apprenticeship Week in Utah. View the declaration here. The Apprenticeship Showcase and Job Fair will be held Nov. 14, 2023, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Tower and Rice-Eccles Stadium, Level 6, the Varsity Room, 451 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Parking is free in the stadium lot. Learn more about the National Apprenticeship Week events at apprenticeship.utah.gov.

