Neursantys and Jali Medical to Showcase NEURVESTA Bioelectronics Platform at Neuroscience 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioelectronics pioneer Neursantys today announced that the company’s NEURVESTA bioelectronics platform will be showcased together with Framingham, Massachusetts based neuroscience technology provider Jali Medical at the Society for Neuroscience 2023 Conference in Washington, D.C., November 11-15, 2022 at booth #1031.
Neursantys is a pioneer in the development of non-invasive bioelectronic devices and treatment protocols to restore neurosensory, neuromotor, and neurocognitive functions that have been disrupted by age-related decline, head trauma such as repetitive head impact injuries, diseases such as multiple sclerosis, and long-duration spaceflights. The company’s flagship product, NEURVESTA, delivers non-invasive neuroplastic treatment for age-related balance and mobility disruptions. Neursantys has developed a standardized NEURVESTA bioelectronic treatment protocol, consisting of three 20-minute sessions per week over a 6-week period. This protocol has been shown in clinical pilots and on-site pilot deployments with senior living providers to deliver significant neuroplastic enhancements in balance and ambulatory confidence and reductions in fall risk for participants between 50 and 90 years of age. Neursantys is well-positioned to become a dominant bioelectronics platform provider, leveraging the ease of use, portability, and reconfigurability of the NEURVESTA device to deliver hyper-personalized neuroplastic treatments for a wide range of neurological conditions that otherwise have limited treatment options.
“We are delighted to present the NEURVESTA platform to prospective clinical R&D users,” said Ali Jalinous, Operations Director at Jali Medical. “Premier events such as Neuroscience 2023 are critical for the exchange of knowledge, technology, and ideas, and we look forward to helping the Neursantys team showcase the power of non-invasive bioelectronics solutions to support the development and delivery of innovative treatments for conditions such as age-related balance decline.”
Neursantys VP Operations, Josh Roper, added: “We are excited to have the opportunity to present the Neursantys solution with Jali Medical at Neuroscience 2023. Their deep expertise in clinical neurology and research products will create more opportunities to engage with research and clinical partners across the U.S., and will expand the number of neurological conditions that can be addressed using our innovations in non-invasive neuroplastic treatments.”
About Neursantys
With offices in Calgary, Alberta, Menlo Park, California, and Chicago, Illinois, Neursantys integrates the company’s innovations in wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neuro-stimulation, and machine learning into a powerful new class of wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver neuroplastic restoration of neurosensory, neuromotor, and neurocognitive functions that have been disrupted by aging, head trauma, disease, and spaceflight. For more information, visit https://neursantys.com.
About Jali Medical
Established in 1991 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Jali Medical identifies leading neuroscience technologies and makes them available to researchers nationally, including providing equipment and scientific support. Our extensive knowledge comes from our years of experience and collaborations with our partners and clients. We help our customers to determine what equipment they need, answer scientific and regulatory questions, and provide continued onsite support for their research or clinical applications. Our devices have been used in hundreds of seminal research studies and are the equipment of choice for premier clinical institutions. For more information, visit https://www.jalimedical.com).
Media inquiries
John Ralston, CEO, Neursantys Inc.
email: john.ralston@neursantys.com
Ali Jalinous, Operations Director, Jali Medical
Email: ajalinous@jalimedical.com
