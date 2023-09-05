Neursantys, United Active Living, and University of Calgary Deploy Innovative Treatment for Age-Related Balance Decline
Groundbreaking innovations in balance restoration delivered via “pop-up clinics”.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neursantys, Inc., in partnership with Calgary-based United Active Living, today announced the successful implementation of the company’s first two “pop-up clinics” to treat age-related balance impairments. Neursantys is a pioneer in the development of non-invasive wearable bioelectronic devices that restore neurosensory, neuromotor, and neurocognitive functions that have been disrupted by aging, head trauma such as repetitive head impact injuries, and diseases such as multiple sclerosis. The company’s flagship product, NEURVESTA, delivers non-invasive neuroplastic treatment for age-related balance and mobility disruptions. Together with a team of researchers at the University of Calgary Human Performance Lab (UC-HPL), Neursantys has developed a standardized NEURVESTA bioelectronic treatment protocol, consisting of three 20-minute sessions per week over a 6-week period. This protocol has been shown in clinical pilots to deliver significant neuroplastic enhancements in balance and ambulatory confidence and reductions in fall risk for participants between 50 and 90 years of age. Neursantys and UC-HPL first presented their research breakthroughs in July 2023 at the International Society of Posture and Gait Research Annual Congress in Brisbane, Australia.
To test drive the “pop-up clinic” business model favored by many senior living organizations, the UC-HPL team recently delivered the NEURVESTA therapeutic treatment over a 6-week period to over 30 enthusiastic volunteer participants in dedicated rooms provided on-site at United Active Living’s Fish Creek and Garrison Green locations in Calgary. The results mirrored the clinical pilots, with participants typically reporting immediate and significant improvement in their initial treatment session. These improvements continue to increase progressively throughout treatment, leading to significant enhancements in balance and ambulatory confidence and reductions in fall risk that are projected to persist for 6 to 12 months or longer.
Ryan Peters, PhD, UC-HPL researcher, UC Associate Professor, and Neursantys Chief Science Officer commented “Neursantys innovations in wearable devices, embedded machine learning intelligence, and bioelectronic therapies could help hundreds of millions of older people worldwide to continue living actively, independently, and productively for much longer. The opportunity to integrate our academic research into a commercial development of this magnitude is allowing us to attract, train, and prepare our students to enter an exciting new era in healthcare.”
Kera Redlack, BN RN MHS, Vice President of Wellness & Employee Engagement at United Active Living in Calgary added “We are excited to provide our residents here in Calgary with the opportunity to be among the first to benefit from this groundbreaking healthcare innovation. The ease of use and wearable form factor of the Neursantys solution represent a significant innovation in elderly care, allowing restorative balance treatment to be delivered in any senior care location, including patients at home and in remote communities with limited healthcare access.”
About Neursantys
With offices in Calgary, Alberta, and Chicago, Illinois, Neursantys integrates the company’s innovations in wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neuro-stimulation, and machine learning into a powerful new class of wearable bioelectronic devices that deliver neuroplastic restoration of neurosensory, neuromotor, and neurocognitive functions that have been disrupted by aging, head trauma, disease, and spaceflight. For more information, visit https://neursantys.com.
###
Media inquiries
John Ralston
NEURSANTYS
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn