Jali Medical to Showcase PROTXX Clinic Platform at Neuroscience 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Menlo Park, California based precision healthcare technology pioneer PROTXX today announced that the PROTXX Clinic platform will be showcased together with Framingham, Massachusetts based neuroscience technology provider Jali Medical at the Society for Neuroscience 2023 Conference in Washington, D.C., November 11-15, 2022 at booth #1031.
The PROTXX Clinic platform integrates the company’s phybrata wearable neurophysiological impairment sensor, machine learning analytics, and cloud-based data services to enhance in-clinic and remote care of patients with complex neurological conditions that can result from injuries, disease, and aging. The growing range of conditions to which phybrata sensing has been applied includes concussions and repetitive head impact injuries, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, age-related balance decline, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, and peripheral neuropathies, all of which can cause patients to suffer from impairments to multiple physiological systems in their bodies. Standard clinical approaches to studying and diagnosing these multiple impairments and monitoring the effectiveness of treatments and rehabilitation either (i) require multiple time-consuming tests carried out by multiple clinical specialists using expensive lab equipment, or (ii) are limited to subjective observations and reliance on patient self-reporting. The PROTXX phybrata sensor enables much easier to use, lower cost, in-clinic and remote precision patient assessments.
“We are delighted to present the PROTXX Clinic platform to our customers and prospects,” said Ali Jalinous, Operations Director at Jali Medical. “We recognize how valuable it is to come together at a premier event such as Neuroscience 2023 to further the exchange of knowledge, technology, and ideas. Together with our partners at PROTXX Inc., we look forward to showcasing the power of quantifiable phybrata data in support of both active monitoring of and further research into digital biomarkers associated with complex neurological conditions.”
PROTXX CEO and Founder, John Ralston, added: “We are excited to have the opportunity to present the PROTXX Clinic solution with Jali Medical at Neuroscience 2023. Their deep expertise in clinical neurology and research products will create more opportunities to engage with research and clinical partners across the U.S., and will expand the number of patients who can benefit from individualized, quantitative, and remote assessments of a wide range of neurophysiological impairments and response to treatment and rehabilitation.”
About PROTXX, Inc. (https://protxx.com/)
PROTXX innovations in wearable sensors, machine learning, and remote patient care transform the lives of tens of millions of people with complex neurophysiological medical conditions that can result from injuries, disease, and aging. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company is led by an accomplished team of IoT device and data platform engineers, clinical neurology researchers and practitioners, and digital healthcare business professionals, and is supported by a well-established network of R&D, manufacturing, clinical pilot, and business development partners in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe.
About Jali Medical (https://www.jalimedical.com)
Established in 1991 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Jali Medical identifies leading neuroscience technologies and makes them available to researchers nationally, including providing equipment and scientific support. Our extensive knowledge comes from our years of experience and collaborations with our partners and clients. We help our customers to determine what equipment they need, answer scientific and regulatory questions, and provide continued onsite support for their research or clinical applications. Our devices have been used in hundreds of seminal research studies and are the equipment of choice for premier clinical institutions.
