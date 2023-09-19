Bioelectronics Pioneer Neursantys Opens Silicon Valley Office, Joins LeadingAge California as Premier Business Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- Neursantys, Inc. today announced that the company has opened a new Silicon Valley office and joined LeadingAge California as a premier business partner. Neursantys is a pioneer in the development of innovative non-invasive bioelectronic treatments for neuromotor conditions with no widely available pharmacological alternatives. The company’s flagship product, NEURVESTA, is the first easy-to-use solution for diagnosing and treating age-related balance and mobility disruptions using non-invasive electrical vestibular stimulation (EVS). EVS is a specialized form of very low level neurostimulation that triggers neuroplastic recovery of degraded balance and mobility.
Neursantys recently completed successful deployments of “pop-up clinics” to deliver the NEURVESTA therapeutic treatment on-site to residents at several senior care locations in Calgary, Alberta, demonstrating significant enhancements in balance and ambulatory confidence and reductions in fall risk in participants from 50 to 90 years of age. The ease of use and wearable form factor of the NEURVESTA solution represent a significant innovation in elderly care, allowing restorative balance treatment to be delivered in any senior care location, including patients at home and in remote communities with limited healthcare access. Neursantys is now preparing for sample deliveries of the NEURVESTA platform to partners supporting pivotal studies and commercial pilots, beginning in Q4-2023.
“California is an ideal go-to-market location for Neursantys,” commented Neursantys Chief Commercial Officer Vish Kulkarni, “with its combination of large and diverse elderly populations, many of whom live in remote and underserved communities, and worldwide leadership in supporting the development and commercialization of important new technology innovations.”
“As a LeadingAge California member, Neursantys joins an incredible community of more than 700 companies with a shared commitment to supporting older adults with a highly skilled workforce delivering innovative new services such as NEURVESTA balance restoration,” added Jeannee Parker Martin, President and CEO, LeadingAge California. “Neursantys innovations could help millions of older Californians, and hundreds of millions of older people worldwide, to continue living actively, independently, and productively for much longer.”
About Neursantys
With offices in Calgary, Alberta; Chicago, Illinois; and Menlo Park, California, Neursantys delivers innovative non-invasive bioelectronic treatments for neurological conditions with no widely available pharmacological alternatives. The company’s innovations in wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neurostimulation, and machine learning are integrated into a powerful new class of wearable bioelectronic devices and treatment protocols to deliver neuroplastic restoration of neurosensory, neuromotor, and neurocognitive functions that have been disrupted by aging, head trauma, disease, and spaceflight. For more information, visit https://neursantys.com.
About LeadingAge California
Founded in 1961, LeadingAge California is the state’s leading advocate for mission-driven housing, care and services for older adults. The association’s advocacy, educational programs, and public relations help its members best serve the needs of thousands of the state’s older adults. LeadingAge California represents more than 700 mission-driven providers of housing, care, and services – including affordable housing, continuing care retirement communities, assisted living, skilled nursing, home and community-based care, and related business partners. For more information, visit www.leadingageca.org.
Media inquiries
John Ralston
Neursantys, Inc.
john.ralston@neursantys.com