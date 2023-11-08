Illinois State Fair Unveils Holiday Gift Ideas

ILLINOIS, November 8 - Cookbooks, Carnival Rides and Admission





Holiday sale begins Wednesday, November 15





Springfield— The Illinois State Fair wants to help you give the gift of summer fun this holiday season.

New this year, the Illinois State Fair will be offering an Illinois' Best cookbook. Wow and impress your holiday guests with prize winning recipes from the Illinois State Fair. From the main dish to the dessert, you will find something for every occasion in this one-of-a-kind cookbook.

Cookbooks can be purchased in person ($15) on the Illinois State Fairgrounds during normal business hours or purchased online ($20) with shipping included. Be sure to order early to ensure your cookbook makes it to your doorstep in time to plan for the big holiday meal.





Experience gifts are the hot new trend, and the Illinois State Fair stands to be one of the top experiences of 2024. Starting November 15th, the Illinois State Fair will open sales for the 2024 Mega & Jumbo Passes. Passes can be purchased online or in person on the State Fairgrounds during business hours.





Mega Passes provide fairgoers with unlimited rides at both the Carnival Midway and Adventure Village all 11 days of Illinois State Fair, while the Jumbo Pass gives you unlimited carnival rides AND unlimited access to the Giant Slide.





Don't miss out on the lowest prices of the year. During the holiday sale, Mega Passes will be available for $70 and $80 Jumbo Passes. This holiday sale won't last long, as prices will increase on January 1.





Mega Pass Jumbo Pass Holidays (Nov 15-Dec 31) $70 $80 Spring Sale (Jan 1 - July 31) $80 $90 Summer Sale (Aug 1 - Aug 18) $100 $110

BONUS OFFER - Discount fair admission booklets will also be available for purchase. For only $45, you can purchase an admission booklet which contains eleven any-day adult admissions. Infield parking passes are also available for $40 and are valid for every day of the fair.



