Audigent Makes Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year
Curation Leader Ranks 128th Thanks to 1,155% Revenue GrowthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced it ranked 128th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Audigent grew 1,155% during this period, placing it among the top five fastest-growing ad tech companies overall and the second fastest growing ad tech company in New York on the list.
Audigent’s chief executive officer and co-founder, Drew Stein, credits increased demand for curated PMP products as well as the company's next gen identity solutions in the face of cookie deprecation as major factors fueling the company's revenue growth.
“Audigent continues to innovate and lead how data is being actioned and monetized across the programmatic ecosystem and brands and media agencies continue to see the value and performance,” Stein said. “This innovation propelled us to the Deloitte Fast 500 last year and scaled adoption of Audigent products and solutions drove our growth in 2023 as well. In addition to being the leading curation platform in the digital advertising space, Audigent has also become a ‘go-to’ tech partner behind the scenes, supporting other ad tech platforms, publishers, data companies, brands and media agencies as they prepare for the loss of third-party cookies and other industry changes."
Audigent’s position as one of the fastest growing companies in the programmatic advertising ecosystem is due in large part to the company’s role in pioneering data curation. This practice is one of the biggest trends in the advertising industry, and provides an enhanced approach to injecting intelligence into digital advertising. As the industry’s largest creator and operator of curated PMPs and curated marketplaces, Audigent’s pioneering programmatic advertising offerings activate data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data together to deliver maximum addressability, performance and efficiency for media buyers. This packaging of data + inventory, called Curation, sits at the core of Audigent's award-winning suite of PMP products including SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs and Cognitive PMPs for brands and media agencies.
“Each year I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I’m encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”
“As a growing company, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”
Audigent previously ranked 79th as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2022. In recent months, the company expanded its European presence with new offices in Hamburg, Germany and Milan, Italy.
About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.
