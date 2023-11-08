Saskatchewan's TIPP Line Report Resource or Environmental Violations

CANADA, November 8 - Released on November 8, 2023

Have information about a resource or environmental violation? Call Saskatchewan's 24-hour, toll-free Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line and help conservation officers protect Saskatchewan's natural resources and environment.

"Sharing information by calling TIPP is an important way the public can help officers protect our natural heritage," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "Reporting violators helps hold them accountable so, if you see something, please say something."

In 2022, the province's TIPP line received 1,440 reports about illegal hunting, fishing and timber harvesting, as well as environmental offences such as illegal dumping or burning. Many investigations that started with a TIPP call ended with convictions.

In 2022, conservation officers issued 2,602 written warnings and laid 1,604 charges.

You can share information with conservation officers in the following ways:

Call your local field office;

Call the TIPP phone line, toll-free, at 1-800-667-7561; or

Report a violation online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp.

If your information leads to a conviction, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000 through the SASKTIP Rewards Program. You don't have to give your name.

