Quantum Brilliance Appoints Andrew Dunn as Country Manager for UK Expansion
Former Arm Holdings executive to head Quantum Brilliance's new UK office in global expansion of miniature, room-temperature quantum computer business
I am honored to join a team that has achieved significant technical progress in just a few short years, validated by scientific peers as well as notable investments and partnerships”LONDON, ENGLAND, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Brilliance, the leading developer of miniaturised, room-temperature quantum computing products and solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrew Dunn as Country Manager in the United Kingdom, where he will establish and lead a new office and run UK operations as part of the company’s latest global expansion.
Andrew previously held the executive role of Strategic Business Development Director at Arm Holdings plc in Cambridge, UK, where for nearly seven years he helped drive new growth and revenue opportunities across the semiconductor and software design business. He also spent eight years in London as an Equity Research Analyst for The Royal Bank of Canada. Andrew was consistently five-star rated by StarMine and was ranked the No. 1 UK tech stock picker in 2014.
In his new position, Andrew will shape and execute the company’s UK strategy in alignment with its technology, products and go-to-market roadmaps. He will initiate and nurture key relationships for corporate and public-sector development and pursue other business development opportunities.
“I am honored to join a team that has achieved significant technical progress in just a few short years, validated by scientific peers as well as notable investments and partnerships,” Dunn said. “I look forward to bringing Quantum Brilliance’s unique approach to quantum computing and high level of value for enterprise to the UK.”
“Emerging sets of students and businesses learning and using quantum present numerous opportunities for our group and the UK quantum ecosystem,” said Dr. Mark Mattingley-Scott, Chief Revenue Officer of Quantum Brilliance. “We aim to recruit, develop and support top-tier talent looking to make meaningful strides on industry challenges and in their careers.”
Andrew holds a quantum physics Ph.D. from the University of Nottingham and was a Marie Curie Research Fellow at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. His thesis work – the first-ever demonstration of molecular manipulation at room temperature – has been exhibited at the Science Museum in London. Andrew also worked at the Royal Society in London, where he managed a study on social, ethical, health and safety and regulatory impacts of nanotechnology.
Headquartered in Australia with operations in Germany, Singapore, the Americas, and now the UK, Quantum Brilliance is developing quantum computers that use synthetic diamonds to operate at room temperature in any environment. Unlike larger quantum mainframes, the company is developing small form factor quantum devices that do not require cryogenics, vacuum systems and precision laser arrays. As such, the technology consumes significantly less power and can be deployed on-site at data centres, at the edge on autonomous vehicles and spacecraft, in mobile devices and other portable technologies.
The company is working to eventually miniaturise its technology to the size of semiconductor chips that can be used on any device, wherever classical computers exist today, unlocking practical quantum computing for everyone. To learn more, visit www.quantumbrilliance.com.
About Quantum Brilliance
Founded in 2019, Quantum Brilliance is a venture-backed quantum products and solutions company developing diamond quantum computers supported by software and applications. Quantum Brilliance’s goal is to enable mass deployment of its quantum technology to propel industries to harness edge computing applications and next-generation supercomputers. Quantum Brilliance has global partnerships in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, working with governments, supercomputing centres, research organisations and industry.
