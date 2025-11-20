Alice & Bob COO Chloé Poisbeau Joins European Leaders at Digital Sovereignty Summit in Berlin

Chloé Poisbeau on the main stage at the Summit on European Digital Sovereignty in Berlin

Scale-up COO highlighted the role of European deep-tech champions in shaping the continent’s digital future and advancing leadership in quantum computing.

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob, a global leader in the race for fault-tolerant quantum computing, is proud to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Chloé Poisbeau, spoke at the Summit on European Digital Sovereignty , a high-level gathering of EU policymakers, industry leaders, and investors committed to strengthening Europe’s strategic digital capabilities.Poisbeau was among a select group of industry representatives invited to a private roundtable with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, and ministers from both countries. The discussion focused on concrete actions to strengthen Europe’s strategic digital capabilities, with a strong emphasis on industrial execution and scale.Poisbeau stressed the importance of more ambitious, faster, and better-targeted public procurement to build robust European ecosystems, an essential lever for deep-tech companies operating in long-development-cycle technologies such as quantum hardware.“It was an honour to discuss these vital issues directly with President Macron, Chancellor Merz, and European leaders,” said Poisbeau. “These conversations offered a unique opportunity to share our perspective as a fast-growing deep-tech company and highlight the concrete steps Europe can take to secure technological leadership.”Poisbeau also spoke at the livestreamed panel “Startups, Investors and Government — Joining Forces for a Sovereign Europe and Global Competitiveness”, alongside senior French and German officials and industry leaders.Her intervention highlighted the three areas Europe must strengthen to secure technological sovereignty:• Public procurement that enables early adoption of sovereign technologies and gives deep-tech companies their first strategic customers.• Train engineering talents, from cryo-hardware to microwave engineering and quantum software, building on Europe’s outstanding academic DNA.• A coordinated European value chain, to concentrate on a few winners financing efforts and policy.She also emphasized that Europe has the capacity to lead the global quantum race if it acts decisively now. The discussions underscored the need to “create before regulating,” avoid repeating past dependencies seen in AI and cloud, and invest early in sovereign hardware and infrastructure.As a pioneer of fault-tolerant quantum computing based on cat qubits, Alice & Bob is developing the hardware foundations needed for Europe to secure technological sovereignty in the next major computing wave. The company’s new 4,000-m² quantum lab in Paris is designed to accelerate the development of European-made quantum chips and establish a strong industrial base on the continent.- END -About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company's founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.Media ContactEU: Victoire de Brébissonvictoire.debrebisson@kekstcnc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.