Quantum Brilliance Announces Quantum Software Reseller Agreement with Singapore-based PTC
Available now, quantum emulator software bundled for enterprise AI exploration; Quantum Brilliance also opens Singapore office to develop Centre of Excellence
Customers across industries will benefit from Quantum Brilliance’s software for exploring how quantum computing can be used to solve the most complex problems”SINGAPORE, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Brilliance, the leading developer of room-temperature miniaturised quantum computing products and solutions, today announced the first quantum software reseller agreement through PTC, a Singapore-based provider of enterprise data management solutions and services to Asia.
The agreement enables PTC customers to explore hybrid classical-quantum computing for enterprise AI applications.
Today’s announcement coincides with Quantum Brilliance’s office opening in Singapore, where the company also plans to develop a Quantum Software Centre of Excellence.
PTC customers can now purchase Quantum Brilliance’s Qristal Emulator bundled with high-performance NVIDIA DGX systems, which delivers the world’s leading solutions for enterprise AI infrastructure at scale, to design, test and run their own quantum computing solutions locally, without the need for cloud connectivity.
Quantum Brilliance’s Qristal software suite enables R&D teams to explore integrating quantum systems in real-world applications and develop and test novel quantum algorithms specifically designed for quantum accelerators rather than quantum mainframes. Within the suite, the Qristal Emulator enables users to determine the number of qubits that will be required to outperform classical computers in hybrid classical/quantum applications in data centres, aerospace, autonomous vehicles, mobile devices and more.
Quantum solutions developed by customers with Qristal Emulator can be used to find new use cases where quantum hardware will deliver “quantum utility” -- enhanced performance for useful tasks over classical computers of similar size, weight and power.
“With the new reseller agreement, PTC customers will have the opportunity to discover how hybrid classical-quantum computing can benefit their business,” said Mark Luo, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Brilliance. “Today’s announcement is a significant step towards hybrid quantum-classical technology becoming a standard feature of computing products and solutions.”
PTC was selected as the first NVIDIA DGX-Ready Managed Services partner in Asia Pacific. NVIDIA’s DGX platform combines NVIDIA software, infrastructure and expertise in a modern, unified AI development solution that spans from the cloud to on-premises data centers. With the collaboration, PTC helps clients design and implement AI infrastructure solutions. PTC plans to first approach the manufacturing, logistics and research sectors as they have the most compute-intensive challenges that cannot be solved with classical solutions.
“Customers across industries will benefit from Quantum Brilliance’s software for exploring how quantum computing can be used to solve the most complex problems exponentially faster than traditional computers,” said SS Lim, Managing Director at PTC. “Our in-depth experience in supercomputing, AI and data science will help customers in system design and implementation. The combined systems will allow users to discover the technology’s potential for new applications and we look forward to working with Quantum Brilliance on this collaboration.”
In March, Quantum Brilliance released the first software supporting CUDA Quantum, NVIDIA's open-source programming model, which offers extensive tools for integrating high-performance classical algorithms with quantum algorithms.
Quantum Brilliance’s quantum computers use synthetic diamonds to operate at room temperature in any environment. Unlike large mainframe quantum computers, Quantum Brilliance’s devices do not require cryogenics, vacuum systems and precision laser arrays, meaning the company’s technology consumes significantly less power and can be deployed onsite or at the edge. Currently the size of a desktop PC, the company is working to further miniaturise its technology to the size of a semiconductor chip that can be used on any device and wherever classical computers exist today, unlocking practical quantum computing for everyone.
About PTC Systems (S) Pte Ltd
PTC System (S) Pte Ltd is a subsidiary of IIJ Inc. that specializes in providing enterprise data management solutions and services to manage the technology challenges of enterprise customers. Our strengths are built upon our passion, total commitment, and vision for data management services to help our customers to achieve the best business results like better performance, investment protection and maximum value. More information is available at www.ptcsys.com.
About Quantum Brilliance
Founded in 2019, Quantum Brilliance is a venture-backed quantum products and solutions company developing diamond quantum computers supported by software and applications. Quantum Brilliance’s goal is to enable mass deployment of its quantum technology to propel industries to harness edge computing applications and next-generation supercomputers. Quantum Brilliance has global partnerships in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, working with governments, supercomputing centres, research organisations and industry.
