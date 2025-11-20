Alice & Bob Recognized in Sifted’s ‘Future 50’ List

Quantum scaleup is the sole quantum computing company ranked among the fastest-growing European startups of 2025

Building technology that has never been seen before requires an entirely new hiring strategy & talent ecosystem, & our growth across the board shows that we have the expertise & vision to develop it.” — Valentine Zatti, VP People and Culture of Alice & Bob

PARIS, FRANCE, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob, a global leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, today announced its inclusion in Sifted’s ‘ Future 50 ,’ a ranking of Europe’s top-performing emerging startups. Backed by the Financial Times, Sifted provides news and analysis on Europe’s startup community for founders, investors and startup operators driving innovation.Alice & Bob is the only quantum computing company on this year’s leaderboard, achieving a calculated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 417.38%. The list ranks startups by one-year revenue growth rate over the past two financial years to highlight those with the highest percentage growth.“We are honored to see our team’s hard work and significant expansion recognized by Sifted – and this is only the beginning,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice & Bob. “We look forward to building upon this achievement as we continue to advance our unique technology in Europe, for Europe.”To qualify for the Future 50, companies must be headquartered in Europe, be private and independent, and generate the majority of their revenue from proprietary technology.Alice & Bob is based in Paris, where the company is constructing a €50 million quantum computing laboratory with a nanofabrication cleanroom for prototyping its proprietary cat-qubit quantum chips.This recognition also follows the launch of the company’s campaign to hire 100 new employees by mid-2026, nearly doubling its workforce across both technical and business roles.“Alice & Bob’s success is a reflection of its people,” said Valentine Zatti, VP People and Culture of Alice & Bob. “Building technology that has never been seen before requires an entirely new hiring strategy and talent ecosystem, and our growth across the board shows that we have the expertise and vision to develop it.”Alice & Bob anticipates continued growth as it develops cat-qubit-based quantum computers in the upcoming years, with plans to deliver the first utility-scale quantum computer for industrial applications by 2030.Companies selected for the Future 50 also provided at least two years of financial data across comparable accounting periods of at least 26 weeks, with revenue exceeding €500k in the latest financial year.Alice & Bob’s inclusion also positions the company to qualify for the Sifted 250 in 2026, which applies a two-year revenue CAGR to rank the top startups.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding, hired over 150 employees and demonstrated experimental results surpassing those of technology giants such as Google or IBM.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company’s founders and later adopted by Amazon. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer by up to 200 times compared with competing approaches.Follow Alice & Bob on LinkedIn, X or YouTube, visit their website www.alice-bob.com , or join The Cat Tree on Slack to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.