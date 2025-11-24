EncompaaS Named Microsoft Certified Solutions Partner for Delivering AI-Powered Solutions to Government Agencies

Recognition demonstrates EncompaaS’ work in helping governments manage sensitive information, ensure compliance and deliver trusted citizen services

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EncompaaS , a specialist in information management and AI data readiness, today announced its recognition as a Microsoft Solutions Partner – Government AI Certified Software provider.In the evolving age of AI and the rapidly growing data environment, governments face unique challenges in adopting AI technologies while protecting sensitive information and ensuring privacy compliance. AI-powered solutions to support these challenges can enable governments to pursue transparent and ethical AI adoption that enhances their ability to serve their citizens.EncompaaS’ designation in this area validates its technical capabilities and proven ability to deliver secure, compliant and scalable solutions that specifically fit the needs of organizations in the public sector. The criteria to receive the Microsoft Solutions Partner – Government AI certification include demonstrating:- Proven security and compliance with government standards- AI innovation that drives efficiency and better decision-making- Reliability and scalability in complex government environments“Being recognized as a Government AI Certified Software partner by Microsoft reinforces EncompaaS’ commitment to enabling governments to confidently adopt ethical, transparent and effective AI technologies,” said Jesse Todd, CEO of EncompaaS. “With this recognition, EncompaaS joins a select group of partners capable of helping government agencies accelerate their AI journey with clarity and confidence.”Deployed into the customers Azure environment, EncompaaS transforms unstructured data into data that can be leveraged by Microsoft Copilot. By classifying and governing this information, EncompaaS also allows governments to deploy access authorization guardrails and automate record and information management to maintain security on sensitive data.This additional data visibility also empowers agencies across government departments and jurisdictions to make decisions based on trusted insights gleaned from data trends that inform policy, service delivery and citizen outcomes.EncompaaS is available for purchase through the Microsoft Marketplace, providing a secure and streamlined way for organizations to adopt the platform within their existing Microsoft environment.About EncompaaSEncompaaS is an enterprise AI data platform that helps the world’s most regulated organisations govern, prepare, and enrich data for the AI era — confidently and compliantly.Purpose-built for unstructured content, EncompaaS empowers organisations to reduce risk, improve data quality, and unlock value through proactive governance and AI readiness.Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in the UK and USA, EncompaaS is trusted by enterprises and government agencies across industries where data complexity, compliance, and lifecycle risk converge.

