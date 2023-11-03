Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,165 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,517 in the last 365 days.

Exercise of Clinton Nuclear Power Station

ILLINOIS, November 3 - Emergency Plans Set for November 14th

 

SPRINGFIELD - An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Clinton Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14th. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, DeWitt County, Macon County, McLean County, Piatt County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise.

 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday, November 17th, at 11 a.m. at the DeWitt County Emergency Operation Center, 201 W. Washington, Clinton, IL 61727. The public and media may attend this meeting.

 

A packet of informational material is included with this advisory. This material provides

information regarding the emergency plans for the Clinton Nuclear Power Station.

Please call the number listed above if you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially any new personnel, to discuss the emergency plans.

 

Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

 

IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube

You just read:

Exercise of Clinton Nuclear Power Station

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more