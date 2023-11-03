Exercise of Clinton Nuclear Power Station

ILLINOIS, November 3 - Emergency Plans Set for November 14th

SPRINGFIELD - An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Clinton Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14th. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, DeWitt County, Macon County, McLean County, Piatt County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at a meeting on Friday, November 17th, at 11 a.m. at the DeWitt County Emergency Operation Center, 201 W. Washington, Clinton, IL 61727. The public and media may attend this meeting.

A packet of informational material is included with this advisory. This material provides

information regarding the emergency plans for the Clinton Nuclear Power Station.

Please call the number listed above if you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially any new personnel, to discuss the emergency plans.

Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

